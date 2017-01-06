Community

Eighth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black Lives Matter vigil in Bangor

Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-827-4493

BANGOR, Maine — The eighth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black Lives Matter vigil will be held 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park St. The Rev. Andrew Moeller of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor will give the invocation. James Varner, president of Maine Human Rights Coalition Inc., will lead the event. For information, call Varner at 827-4493.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homesThe Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homes
  2. ‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath
  3. Police arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with riflePolice arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with rifle
  4. Giacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cardsGiacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cards
  5. Canadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova ScotiaCanadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova Scotia

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles