Eighth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black Lives Matter vigil in Bangor

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-827-4493

BANGOR, Maine — The eighth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black Lives Matter vigil will be held 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park St. The Rev. Andrew Moeller of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor will give the invocation. James Varner, president of Maine Human Rights Coalition Inc., will lead the event. For information, call Varner at 827-4493.

