“Egon Schiele, Pablo Picasso, Henry Moore: The Figure in Drawings of the European Avant-Garde”

By Dan Banks
Posted June 28, 2017, at 11:01 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895043&rid=103763

Joachim Homann, curator at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, leads a discussion of experimental approaches to the figure, exemplified by European drawings from 1914 to 1945 in the exhibition “Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors at Bowdoin College.”

Presented by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free and open to the public.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs