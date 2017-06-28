“Egon Schiele, Pablo Picasso, Henry Moore: The Figure in Drawings of the European Avant-Garde”

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895043&rid=103763
Joachim Homann, curator at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, leads a discussion of experimental approaches to the figure, exemplified by European drawings from 1914 to 1945 in the exhibition “Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors at Bowdoin College.”
Presented by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free and open to the public.
