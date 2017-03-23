Eggs & Issues

By Lisa Wark
Posted March 23, 2017, at 12:13 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Location: Cafe Sorpreso, 415 Main Street, Presque Isle, Maine

For more information: 207-764-6561; centralaroostookchamber.com

The Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to the Eggs & Issues Breakfast Series, sponsored by TD Bank. This month features Eric Warren with Greenmark IT discussing Achieving HIPAA Compliance in Your Medical Practice. Breakfast starts at 7:00 a.m. at Café Sorpreso in Presque Isle Maine. Please register by calling the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce at 764-6561 or email lwark@centralaroostookchamber.com

