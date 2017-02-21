Eggs and Issues: Charles Summers and Veterans Count

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Holiday Inn By The Bay, 88 Spring Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 2077722811; bit.ly/2jvpEui

Note: Registration for this event will close February 24. We will again

be limiting walk-in registrations, so make sure you reserve your spot today!

Join us when we welcome Charlie Summers and Veterans Count to the Eggs and Issues stage in March.

The crisis facing the nation in meeting the physical and mental health needs of the Armed Forces having served in Iraq and Afghanistan is overwhelming and continues to grow. Thousands of injured military service members are returning home with hopes of successfully transitioning to civilian life. Many communities are not equipped to respond appropriately to their unique need, nor are they aware of how to best work with military and Veterans systems in the process. Support for these services is funded by Veterans Count Maine’s fundraising board and philanthropic efforts.

Easterseals Maine’s Military & Veterans services is working hard to fill these gaps in services. We offer military and Veterans systems of care with viable options to support and augment current reintegration efforts.

Our mission is to provide critical and timely financial assistance when no other resource is available to veterans, service members and their families, to ensure their dignity, health and overall well-being.

