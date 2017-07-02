Egg Festival and Kiwanis Karnival Deals on the Rides in Pittsfield coming right up

The Egg Festival is coming right up in Pittsfield starting Monday, July 10 – Saturday, July 15, 2017.

This year’s theme is-“Musical Egg-spression” – so everyone can join in!

Great pricing this year and a new Karnival company is coming to Town.

Smokey’s Entertainment will be in Pittsfield from Wednesday, July 12 – Saturday, July 15, 2017. Smokeys will be offering $1.00 night on all rides on Wednesday, July 12th; $20 wristband days on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th. July 15th will be regular ticket sales.

Make sure that your family comes to Town for these great prices. With this pricing, you can come more than one day!

The Central Maine Egg Festival provides a great attraction to Town and the region during July resulting in a large economic impact for the region. Non-profit groups earn most of their year’s profits for community projects during Egg Festival week. Over 28,000 people visit Pittsfield during this week which promotes our community and the region. It is a week that many people come back to town to visit friends and family and it is traditionally has been a week of family events. Most of all, it is a week for the children.

