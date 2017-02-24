Educational and support group for family members of addicts

By Karen Hardy
Posted Feb. 24, 2017, at 7:58 a.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Karen Hardy Counseling, 28 Main Street, Belgrade , Maine

For more information: 207-495-9096; karenhardycounseling.com

Do you ﬁnd yourself making excuses, lying or covering up for someone? Do you have a reason not to trust this person? Is it becoming difﬁcult for you to believe his/her explanations? Do you lie awake worrying about this person? These are just 4 of 20 questions of the Naranon Family Groups. If any of these questions resonate with you, there is help available. Starting on March 31 and April 1 there is an educational support group beginning in Belgrade, Maine. Karen Hardy, who is a licensed counselor with a special focus on addiction and the family, is beginning an 8-week group, being offered at 2 different times. Friday evenings beginning March 31, group will be held at 28 Main Street from 5:00 – 6:15 p.m. and Saturday April 1, group will be offered from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. Some insurances accepted or cost is $20 per person per session. Groups are forming now so call 495-9096 to sign up.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Driver who died Monday was under investigation for similar crash 6 months agoDriver who died Monday was under investigation for similar crash 6 months ago
  2. Estranged wife accused of killing husband in Acton
  3. Locker room altercation resulted in UMaine men’s basketball suspensionsLocker room altercation resulted in UMaine men’s basketball suspensions
  4. Fisherman admits to fraudulently getting over $157,000 in disability benefits
  5. Feds, state sue Maine firm over alleged false advertising for health supplementsFeds, state sue Maine firm over alleged false advertising for health supplements

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs