Educational and support group for family members of addicts

Friday, March 31, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Karen Hardy Counseling, 28 Main Street, Belgrade , Maine For more information: 207-495-9096; karenhardycounseling.com

Do you ﬁnd yourself making excuses, lying or covering up for someone? Do you have a reason not to trust this person? Is it becoming difﬁcult for you to believe his/her explanations? Do you lie awake worrying about this person? These are just 4 of 20 questions of the Naranon Family Groups. If any of these questions resonate with you, there is help available. Starting on March 31 and April 1 there is an educational support group beginning in Belgrade, Maine. Karen Hardy, who is a licensed counselor with a special focus on addiction and the family, is beginning an 8-week group, being offered at 2 different times. Friday evenings beginning March 31, group will be held at 28 Main Street from 5:00 – 6:15 p.m. and Saturday April 1, group will be offered from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. Some insurances accepted or cost is $20 per person per session. Groups are forming now so call 495-9096 to sign up.

