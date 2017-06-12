Education, efficiency, and partnership with Honeywell Building Solutions and Bank of America

HAMPDEN — RSU 22 has strengthened its partnership with Honeywell Building Solutions and Bank of America.

The district recently endorsed the second phase of its energy savings and infrastructure renewal project. The project continues to build upon RSU 22’s ongoing efforts to reduce annual energy and operating costs and address deferred maintenance of critical building infrastructure.

Honeywell will implement facility upgrades including LED lighting, upgrade school boiler systems to provide flexibility of dual heating from gas or oil, and embrace weatherization upgrades. This $1.6 million second phase of improvements builds on a long-term program.

In 2010 the school district implemented the 1st phase that included $2.2 million in improvements that included ventilation upgrades and building control improvements to enhance comfort and reduce ongoing operating costs.

“Implementing energy efficient measures throughout an organization helps reduce costs and make buildings more comfortable for occupants,” said Dan Madden, regional sales director, Honeywell Energy Services Group. “These benefits can be invaluable in helping an organization address budget concerns or boosting performance and productivity among students or staff in the building.”

“We are pleased to have been chosen by Maine Regional School Unit 22 to finance the second phase of its energy efficiency program, following our successful financing of phase one seven years ago,” said Bill Williamson, Maine market president for Bank of America. “Projects like this are not only good for the environment, but also save money that the schools can put forward toward other uses. Financing energy efficiency opportunities is a key focus of our $125 billion environmental business initiative.”

When completed, the two phases will reduce energy costs by more than 20 percent over the course of the project.

