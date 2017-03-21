Eddington Easter Celebration and Egg Scramble

Saturday, April 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Eddington Fire Department, 906 Main St., Eddington, Maine
EDDINGTON, Maine — The Eddington Fire Department will hold its Easter Celebration and Egg Scramble 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the fire department, 906 Main Road, rain or shine. Participants should bring a basket or bag to collect Easter eggs. The egg scramble begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. outside and will be staggered by age group. Participants should dress appropriately, with boots recommended. Easter Bunny, face painting, Easter coloring contest, Easter basket raffle. Free admission, but donations appreciated.
