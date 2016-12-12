Eddington collision technician receives national award

Leesburg, VA, December 1, 2016 – Anthony Long, an ASE Certified collision repair technician from Eddington, Maine, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the Toyota/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year. Forty-five automotive professionals were recognized on November 16, 2016, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at the Embassy Suites in Concord, North Carolina.

The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE Certification Tests from among the ranks of the approximately 300,000 ASE certified professionals nationwide. Tom Trisdale, National Manager, Service Technology for Toyota; Mike Durkin, Chairman of the ASE Board of Directors; and Timothy Zilke, ASE President & CEO, presented the award to Long.

“Anthony is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry. Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement,” said Zilke.

Long is employed as a collision repair technician at Downeast Autobody in Brewer. He has been a technician for 32 years and is also a veteran of 24 years in the U.S. Army. “ASE has been honoring outstanding automotive professionals in our industry for more than 40 years, and we are proud to once again recognize forty-five outstanding individuals from across the nation,” said Zilke. “This is all made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with Toyota to recognize Anthony’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in vehicle repair services to his extended community. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Anthony represents the best of the best.”

Story continues below advertisement.

Thirty-five different companies from both OEM and Aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the Auto, Truck, Collision and Parts categories, along with awards for instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) was founded in 1972 as a non-profit, independent organization dedicated to improving the quality of automotive service and repair through voluntary testing and certification of automotive professionals. Approximately 300,000 ASE certified automobile, truck, and collision repair technicians, and parts specialists work in dealerships, independent shops, service stations, auto parts stores, fleets, schools, and colleges across the nation. For more information about ASE, visit the Web site at www.ase.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →