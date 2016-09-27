Ebooks, Audiobooks, and Flipster 101

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, ME For more information: 207-947-8336; bpl.lib.me.us/computer_classes.html

You’ve got e-readers and we’ve got ebooks, it’s a match made in a library. Join us in the computer lab for a FREE class on accessing our online ebook and audiobook collection through your e-reader, tablet, smart phone, or computer. We’ll also teach you about Flipster, the newest addition to the library’s online collection-the perfect way to access all of your favorite magazines. It’s free for you as a library patron and you can access dozens of current magazines from Consumer Reports and Car & Driver to Rolling Stone and People.

No registration required. Please bring the device you intend to use as your e-reader.You must have an up-to-date library card to access our online books. All Maine residents are eligible for Bangor Public Library cards.

