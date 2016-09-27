Ebooks, Audiobooks, and Flipster 101

By Bangor Public Library
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-947-8336; bpl.lib.me.us/computer_classes.html

You’ve got e-readers and we’ve got ebooks, it’s a match made in a library. Join us in the computer lab for a FREE class on accessing our online ebook and audiobook collection through your e-reader, tablet, smart phone, or computer. We’ll also teach you about Flipster, the newest addition to the library’s online collection-the perfect way to access all of your favorite magazines. It’s free for you as a library patron and you can access dozens of current magazines from Consumer Reports and Car & Driver to Rolling Stone and People.

Story continues below advertisement.

No registration required. Please bring the device you intend to use as your e-reader.You must have an up-to-date library card to access our online books. All Maine residents are eligible for Bangor Public Library cards.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Camden recovery volunteer ‘shocked’ by governor’s barbCamden recovery volunteer ‘shocked’ by governor’s barb
  2. Hibachi restaurant plans to open in BangorHibachi restaurant plans to open in Bangor
  3. Maine couple sentenced for stealing disabled daughters’ Social Security
  4. Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.
  5. Man fatally shot in his Biddeford apartmentMan fatally shot in his Biddeford apartment

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education