“Eat Well, Play Hard” at the Waterville public Library

Monday, July 10, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, July 24, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, July 31, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5914
For preschoolers and their grownups, a 6-week series on healthy foods:
Eat Well, Play Hard!
What? Read a book and do a healthy taste test together!
Learn about why the foods we try are good for you!
Who? Family Nutrition Educator Shannon Wallace
Where? Waterville Public Library
When? Each Monday morning 10:30 to 11:00 am from July 10 through August 14.
For more information, call the Waterville Public Library Children’s Dept. at 680-2604.
Cosponsored by the library, Healthy Northern Kennebec, Maine Snap-Ed and ChooseMyPlate.gov
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →