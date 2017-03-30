Eat Chipotle in Bangor to support Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Friday, April 7, 2017 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Chipotle Mexican Grill , 583 Stillwater Avenue, Bangor, Maine
On Friday, April 7 from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a fundraiser across all Maine restaurants in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). When customers dine at any of these locations and mention the fundraiser at the register, Chipotle will donate 50 percent of the proceeds to support the LLS.
Chipotle is looking forward to partnering with the LLS, an organization that exists to find cures for blood cancers, ensure access to treatments and improve the quality of life for patients and their families.
