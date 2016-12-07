Eat at Five Guys and support local Penquis Transportation Volunteers

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Five Guys, 878 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-974-2404

Five Guys on Stillwater Ave in Bangor is graciously hosting a Penquis Transportation table on Thursday evening the 8th from 5pm-8pm. During this time, customers can visit the table for information on Transportation services or for more information on becoming a Volunteer Driver. 10% of proceeds from purchases during this time will go toward funding appreciation events for the dedicated community volunteers of the Penobscot and Piscataquis region.

