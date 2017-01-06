Eastport’s Community Theater Group rounds out the New Year

EASTPORT, Maine — Stage East’s “Last Call” got laughs, hoots, hollers and even a few gasps of shock from the two packed houses on New Year’s Eve.

Giving area theatergoers a resounding message of, “We’re back!,” the show was Stage East’s first main-stage production since “Jest Desserts,” produced for New Year’s Eve 2015.

“Last Call”meshed three one-acts set in bars by playwright Theresa Rebeck, and was directed by EAC’s Island Institute Fellow, Naphtali Fields. Stage East members were encouraged by the solid attendance despite threateningly icy weather, and by attendees’ warm and vocal response to the show.

