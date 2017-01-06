Eastport’s Community Theater Group rounds out the New Year

Sarah McDonald
Tensions rise to a climax in "Big Mistake," the last of three one-act plays by Theresa Rebeck that comprised Stage East’s New Year’s Eve production, "Last Call." Performers are Jay Skriletz (from left), Barbara Smith, Dalton Young, Brian Schuth and Lindy Weston. The well-attended show was Stage East’s first main-stage production since "Jest Desserts," which was the New Year’s Eve show for 2015.
Posted Jan. 06, 2017

EASTPORT, Maine — Stage East’s “Last Call” got laughs, hoots, hollers and even a few gasps of shock from the two packed houses on New Year’s Eve.

Giving area theatergoers a resounding message of, “We’re back!,” the show was Stage East’s first main-stage production since “Jest Desserts,” produced for New Year’s Eve 2015.

“Last Call”meshed three one-acts set in bars by playwright Theresa Rebeck, and was directed by EAC’s Island Institute Fellow, Naphtali Fields. Stage East members were encouraged by the solid attendance despite threateningly icy weather, and by attendees’ warm and vocal response to the show.

 

