Eastport Strings to Give Don Quixote-Themed Concert

&quotRaise your hand if you can tell me..." Here's a shot of the first day of Eastport Strings Summer Intensive at Eastport Arts Center. The group of string players of all ages will present a public concert on Thursday, June 22.
Sarah McDonald
By Lauren Koss
Posted June 20, 2017, at 2:19 p.m.

Thursday, June 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine

For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Eastport Strings Summer Intensive program for youth and adult string players will conclude with a public concert of selected works based on Don Quixote on Thursday June 22 at 7 pm. Admission to the concert will be by $10 suggested donation. Under the direction of Strings’ summer director, Dan Allcott, the intensive, one of Eastport Strings’ many and varied programs, features theater, dance, art and musical activities.

Allcott is Professor of Music at Tennessee Tech University and conductor of Tennessee’s Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra and Bryan Symphony Orchestra. He has also conducted the Dallas Symphony, the Indianapolis Symphony, and the Danish Radio Orchestra. In addition, as guest conductor of the Asheville Lyric Opera, he has led performances of such operas as Tosca and The Marriage of Figaro.

For more information, please contact Eastport Strings by email at alice@schuth.com. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

