Eastport Strings to Give Don Quixote-Themed Concert

Thursday, June 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org
The Eastport Strings Summer Intensive program for youth and adult string players will conclude with a public concert of selected works based on Don Quixote on Thursday June 22 at 7 pm. Admission to the concert will be by $10 suggested donation. Under the direction of Strings’ summer director, Dan Allcott, the intensive, one of Eastport Strings’ many and varied programs, features theater, dance, art and musical activities.
Allcott is Professor of Music at Tennessee Tech University and conductor of Tennessee’s Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra and Bryan Symphony Orchestra. He has also conducted the Dallas Symphony, the Indianapolis Symphony, and the Danish Radio Orchestra. In addition, as guest conductor of the Asheville Lyric Opera, he has led performances of such operas as Tosca and The Marriage of Figaro.
