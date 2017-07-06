Eastport Moonlight Movies Presents

Friday, July 7, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Eastport Moonlight Movies, 80 Water Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-853-3120; http
This week’s Moonlight Movie is “Eddie the Eagle” presented by Cobscook Bay Dental. Inspired by true events, it’s a feel-good story about Michael “Eddie” Edwards, an unlikely but courageous British ski-jumper who never stopped believing in himself – even as an entire nation was counting him out. With the help of a rebellious and charismatic coach (played by Hugh Jackman), Eddie takes on the establishment and wins the hearts of sports fans around the world by making an improbable and historic showing at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. Eddie the Eagle stars Taron Egerton as Eddie, the loveable underdog with a never say die attitude. Show time is 8:15 on the sea walk. Eddie the Eagle has a running time of 105 minutes and is rated PG13. Movies are free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Come join us!
