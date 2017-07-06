Eastport Moonlight Movies Presents

By Lisa Stephen
Posted July 06, 2017, at 8:04 a.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Eastport Moonlight Movies, 80 Water Street, Eastport, Maine

For more information: 207-853-3120; http

This week’s Moonlight Movie is “Eddie the Eagle” presented by Cobscook Bay Dental. Inspired by true events, it’s a feel-good story about Michael “Eddie” Edwards, an unlikely but courageous British ski-jumper who never stopped believing in himself – even as an entire nation was counting him out. With the help of a rebellious and charismatic coach (played by Hugh Jackman), Eddie takes on the establishment and wins the hearts of sports fans around the world by making an improbable and historic showing at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. Eddie the Eagle stars Taron Egerton as Eddie, the loveable underdog with a never say die attitude. Show time is 8:15 on the sea walk. Eddie the Eagle has a running time of 105 minutes and is rated PG13. Movies are free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Come join us!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Alleged gunman in triple homicide shot dead by police in Madison, victims identifiedAlleged gunman in triple homicide shot dead by police in Madison, victims identified
  2. Man who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through MaineMan who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through Maine
  3. Report: Rockland wheelchair-bound resident who shot intruder won’t be chargedReport: Rockland wheelchair-bound resident who shot intruder won’t be charged
  4. Roads reopen after police blow up suspicious package near Topsham Fair MallRoads reopen after police blow up suspicious package near Topsham Fair Mall
  5. Holden man wanted by police now behind barsHolden man wanted by police now behind bars

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs