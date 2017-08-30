Eastport Moonlight Movies Presents

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
Location: Eastport Moonlight Movies, 80 Water Street, Eastport, MAINE
For more information: 2072140040; facebook.com/Eastportmoonlightmovies/
Raye’s Mustard presents this week’s Moonlight Movie “The 2nd Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”. The hotel is the expansionist dream of Sonny (Dev Patel), and it’s making more claims on his time than he has available, considering his imminent marriage to the love of his life, Sunaina (Tina Desai). Sonny has his eye on a promising property now that his first venture, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel for the Elderly and Beautiful, has only a single remaining vacancy – posing a rooming predicament for fresh arrivals Guy (Richard Gere) and Lavinia (Tamsin Greig). Evelyn and Douglas (Judi Dench and Bill Nighy) have now joined the Jaipur workforce, and are wondering where their regular dates for Chilla pancakes will lead, while Norman and Carol (Ronald Pickup and Diana Hardcastle) are negotiating the tricky waters of an exclusive relationship, as Madge (Celia Imrie) juggles two eligible and very wealthy suitors. Perhaps the only one who may know the answers is newly installed co-manager of the hotel, Muriel (Maggie Smith), the keeper of everyone’s secrets. As the demands of a traditional Indian wedding threaten to engulf them all, an unexpected way forward presents itself. This movie is rated PG and has a running time of 2 hours. Showtime is Friday, July 22nd at 8pm. Come join us at the Sutherland Amphitheater in downtown Eastport … love stories for those of us young at heart … and Richard Gere, what could be better?!?
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →