Eastport Moonlight Movies Presents “Rise of the Guardians”

Friday, June 23, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Eastport Moonlight Movies, 80 Water Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 2072140040; facebook.com/Eastportmoonlightmovies/
Rise of the Guardians kicks off this year’s season of Moonlight Movies. Presented by Storytellers, it is an epic adventure that tells the story of a group of heroes – each with extraordinary abilities. When an evil spirit known as Pitch lays down the gauntlet to take over the world, the immortal Guardians must join forces for the first time to protect the hopes, beliefs and imagination of children all over the world. Rise of the Guardians is rated PG and has a running time of 97 minutes. Showtime is at 8:15 sunset. Come join us on the sea walk at the Sutherland Amphitheater in downtown Eastport. Rain day is Saturday, same place and time.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →