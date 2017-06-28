Eastport Moonlight Movies Presents “Independence Day”

Saturday, July 1, 2017 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Location: 80 Water Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-214-0040; facebook.com/Eastportmoonlightmovies/
Eastport’s 4th of July celebration kicks off this Saturday night with a showing of the original “Independence Day” sponsored by Sweeties Downeast. In this epic adventure film strange phenomena surface around the globe. The skies ignite. Terror races through the world’s major cities. As these extraordinary events unfold, it becomes increasingly clear that a force of incredible magnitude has arrived; its mission: total annihilation over the Fourth of July weekend. The last hope to stop the destruction is an unlikely group of people united by fate and unimaginable circumstances. Independence Day is rated PG13 and has a running time of 145 minutes. Showtime is at 8:15 sunset. Come join us on the sea walk at the Sutherland Amphitheater in downtown Eastport. Movies are free of charge. Children must be accompanied by an adult, no exceptions. Rain day is Sunday, same place and time.
