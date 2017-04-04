Eastport Moonlight Movies Announces 2017 Schedule

It’s showtime! Sweeties Downeast and R&M IGA are proud to present the 2017 schedule for Eastport Moonlight Movies.

June 23rd – Rise of the Guardians (PG) Atlantic Leadership

July 1st – Independence Day (PG13) Sweeties Downeast

July 7th – Eddie the Eagle (PG13) Cobscook Bay Dental

July 14th – Young Frankenstein (PG) Dead River

July 21st – Book of Life (PG) Eastern Plumbing & Heating

July 29th – The Finest Hours (PG13) City of Eastport

August 4th – Brooklyn (PG13) The Commons

August 11th – The Croods (PG) Tammaro Oil

August 18 – The Sandlot (PG) Quoddy Properties

August 25th – Trolls (PG) Murphy’s Electric

September 2nd – The 2nd Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (PG13) Raye’s Mustard

Movies are shown free of charge on the sea walk each Friday at sunset, on Saturdays during festivals. Mark your calendars and show our sponsors some love!

