Eastport Moonlight Movies Announces 2017 Schedule

It’s showtime! Sweeties Downeast and R&M IGA are proud to present the 2017 schedule for Eastport Moonlight Movies.
June 23rd – Rise of the Guardians (PG) Atlantic Leadership
July 1st – Independence Day (PG13) Sweeties Downeast
July 7th – Eddie the Eagle (PG13) Cobscook Bay Dental
July 14th – Young Frankenstein (PG) Dead River
July 21st – Book of Life (PG) Eastern Plumbing & Heating
July 29th – The Finest Hours (PG13) City of Eastport
August 4th – Brooklyn (PG13) The Commons
August 11th – The Croods (PG) Tammaro Oil
August 18 – The Sandlot (PG) Quoddy Properties
August 25th – Trolls (PG) Murphy’s Electric
September 2nd – The 2nd Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (PG13) Raye’s Mustard
Movies are shown free of charge on the sea walk each Friday at sunset, on Saturdays during festivals. Mark your calendars and show our sponsors some love!
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →