Eastport Arts Center welcomes two new staff members

EASTPORT, Maine — The Eastport Arts Center is pleased to announce the appointment of two new staff members. Susan Coopersmith has taken on the role of development coordinator, and Jaime Mitchell is business manager of the center.

Coopersmith was born and raised in Massachusetts. As a young adult, she found home in coastal Maine on Mt. Desert Island, where she raised her daughter and created handcrafted jewelry for 30 years. In the early 2000s, after completing graduate work in anthropology, she headed off to East Africa, spending the past decade as a manager of human development projects. Recently returned to Maine and encouraged by a long time friend, Coopersmith has chosen to settle in Eastport and looks forward to sharing her passions and experience as development coordinator at the EAC.

Mitchell graduated from the University of Maine at Machias with a B.S. in business management. She has more than 10 years of experience ranging from budget creation and grant reconciliation to Quickbooks and bookkeeping. Jaime is the mother of a lively little boy and strives to provide her son with a childhood similar to the one that she had growing up in Eastport. Community-minded pastimes include participating on the City of Eastport’s recreation committee, assistant-coaching T-ball, and acting as treasurer for both Cub Scout Troop 4631 and the Friends of the Boat School.

For information about the EAC, please visit www.eastportartscenter.org.

