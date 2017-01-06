Homestead

Eastport Arts Center to offer sauerkraut workshop

Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 4:18 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington St., Eastport, Maine

EASTPORT, Maine — Anne Hopkins will lead a workshop on making sauerkraut 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at Eastport Arts Center.

Participants will learn to ferment vegetables using two methods: salting and water brining, and will bring home two jars of kraut they’ve made during the session.

Also included will be a discussion of the health benefits and traditions of fermented foods, with attention to identifying some of the pitfalls of fermentation.

There will be Maine-grown organic produce for processing and homemade krauts for attendees to taste.

Hopkins is a mother of three and General Manager of the Eat Local Eastport Co-op. Her diverse resume includes four years working in commercial kitchens with a focus as a raw foods chef.

The workshop is intended for ages 12 and up, and the $15 fee includes materials; a sliding fee scale is available. Attendees are asked to bring two glass jars, preferably pint-size, with plastic lids, a favorite chopping knife, a cutting board and a medium-sized bowl.

Preregistration is required by emailing Alison Brennan at alison@eastportartscenter.org or calling her at 454-8822 for more information or to sign up. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington St., and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

