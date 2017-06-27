Eastport 4th of July Committee lists events July 1-4

The Eastport 4th of July Committee has scheduled events July 1-4 in conjunction with Old Home Week when alumni from Shead High School and former Eastport residents, along with lots of visitors, gather for a few days of fun and activities. Some highlights include free outdoor entertainment, contests and games, beauty pageants, an antique car show, arts and crafts, parades and Grand Fireworks Display. Funding is raised through private and business donations, vendor fees, and a voluntary road toll. Organizers and workers all are volunteers.

Each day, July 1-4:

Exhibits 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: “From the Collections: Work, Art & Craft,” Tides Institute and Museum of Art, 43 Water St.; “Assorted Works” by Jane Askloff, Eastport Arts Center Gallery, 36 Washington St.; “Psychological Landscape,” Eastport Gallery, 74 Water St.

Friday, June 30

Chamber Music, 7 p.m. Baeza, Saeverud, Woitun, Biss, Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington St., $10.

Saturday, July 1, Canada Day

Deer Island events are Atlantic Time (one hour ahead of Eastern Standard Time) and include: Barbecue, Cake Walk, and white elephant tables, noon; 12th annual Motorcycle Show n’ Shine, registration noon-1 p.m., awards 2 p.m.; fireworks at dusk at Deer Island Point Park.

In Eastport, watch for the arrival of the U.S.S. Lassen, DDG 82. Other July 1 events in Eastport: 47th annual Charles E. Davis 7-mile race 9 a.m., with registration 7:30-8:30 a.m. Shead High School; 11th annual Canada Day Sailboat Race; Frisbee contest (Frisbees provided), 1 p.m., and Limbo competition 1:30 p.m., both at Library Park; Bike and Trike races for kids, 3 p.m.; public reception for U.S.S. Lassen, 3 p.m.; 10th annual country rib barbecue, 5-7 p.m. 110 Water St., at head of breakwater; Highlighter Dance (kids bring white T-shirt to decorate), 6-9 p.m. 110 Water St.; Moonlight Movie “Independence Day”, 8:15 p.m. Sutherland Amphitheater.

Sunday, July 2, Welcome Home Day

G-Force Laser Tag, Gaga Ball, caricatures, face painting, henna tattoos, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Library Park; craft fair and vendors open at 10 a.m.; kids cupcake decorating contest with prizes 10 a.m., watermelon eating contest 11 a.m., Little Mr. and Miss 4th of July (ages 2-4) 1 a.m., pet show with prizes 4 p.m., all in Overlook Park; remote control car/truck obstacle course race with age categories and prizes, 5:30 p.m., boardwalk near Sutherland Amphitheater; 10th annual Big Wheel Races, for 16 and older, 7:30 p.m. Cummings Garage to Overlook Park.

Monday, July 3, Armed Services Day

Dale C. Lincoln Kids’ One-Mile Fun Run for ages 13 and under, 9 a.m. from boat school to Dead River, Key Street; Quoddy Maritime Museum auction, 9-11:30 a.m., sidewalk in front of museum, Water Street; Tiny Tots Fair for ages 5 and under, 9:30 a.m. Library Park; craft fair and vendors open 10 a.m.; Artist in the Streets: Community Portrait with Thaddeus Holownia, 11:30 a.m. Sutherland Ampitheater; Miss 4th of July Contest for Little Miss (ages 5-8), Junior Miss (ages 9-13), and Miss (ages 14-18), noon Overlook Park; Labor of Love Home of Nutrition Center and Garrapy Food Pantry open house, noon-4 p.m.; strawberry shortcake sale, 1 p.m. Peavey Memorial Library; live Gospel music by Glory Bound, 1 p.m. Library Park; book signing by author Sarah Graves with latest book “The Girls She Left Behind,” 1 p.m., S.L. Wadsworth Store; fireman’s muster, 2 p.m. Water street; self-guided tours of Tides Institute and Museum of Art at 43 Water St., StudioWorks at 48 Water St., Veterans Memorial Hall at 6 Green St., Seaman’s Church at 26 Middle St., and North Church at 82 High St., 2-4 p.m.; annual Codfish Relay Race, for either age 16 and under and 16 and over four-member teams, 3:30 p.m. Water Street; Moose Island Follies, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Eastport Arts Center, Washington Street, VIP $30, reserved $20, general $15, under 18 $5; Flippin’ Out trampoline acrobatic show, 5 p.m. Water Street; Class of 1957 Reunion 5 p.m. Seaview Campground; live country and rock n’ roll music by Stillwaters Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Overlook Park; Class of 2007 reunion, 7 p.m. Eastport Chowder House; Torchlight Parade, dusk, post office to Motel East.

Tuesday, July 4, Independence Day

57th annual flag raising, sunrise at breakwater; free shuttle bus 8 a.m.-5 p.m. between airport, schools and downtown; annual blueberry pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m. Eastport Municipal Airport; Calithumpian Parade, 8:30 a.m.; land sports races, with prizes, for boys and girls, followed by Penny Scramble in memory of Reid F. Craig Sr., beginning 9 a.m., Water Street; water sports, 10 a.m. fish pier; Rubbery Ducky Race, with cash prizes, ducks $5 in advance at The First Bank or during some events at Overlook Park, 10 a.m. between fish pier and Waco Diner; 40th annual Buddy Allen Car, Truck and Bike Show, 10 a.m. Bank Square; craft fair and vendors open 10 a.m.; annual blueberry pie eating contest, with prizes, 11 a.m. Overlook Park; crabmeat and assorted sandwich public luncheon 11 a.m. Eastport Senior Center; fish chowder, 11 a.m. Christ Church Women’s Guild, Key Street; Doll Carriage, Wagon, Bike and Trike Parade, with prizes, noon, post office to Bank Square; live music by Elvis Presley featuring Mike Bravener, 12:15 p.m. Overlook Park; parade bands in concert, 1 p.m. Library Park; Grand Independence Day Parade on theme “Honor Those Who Serve our Country,” 2 p.m., with floats lineup on Staniels Road near Youth Center and judging for cash prizes at 1:15 p.m.; live music by 195th Maine Army National Guard Band, 5 p.m., on the balcony of the Eastport Port Authority Office; grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony 6 p.m. at newly rebuilt Eastport Breakwater; Barbara’s School of Dance, 6:30 p.m. Overlook Park; and fireworks, dusk, waterfront.

