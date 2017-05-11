Eastpoint Christian Church to open doors in new space on Mother’s Day

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — ​Eastpoint Christian Church will open its doors Mother’s Day, May 14, to the new 92,000-square-foot community center, named The Point, located in the former Bob’s Discount Furniture and Home Goods location at 345 Clark’s Pond Parkway in South Portland.

The Point will feature an indoor turf field, basketball court, 1,600-seat auditorium, 100-seat Cafe, 13 classrooms, 2 conference rooms, children’s playscape, event space and offices.

Eastpoint is moving from a 15,000-square foot warehouse near the Portland International Jetport where it had reached maximum occupancy with its 1,400 weekly attendees. Founded in 2004 by lead Pastor Scott Taube, Eastpoint was looking for a way to serve the community on a larger scale.

“We have a vision of the church to once again become the center of community — that means recognizing the church isn’t about a building, it’s a movement. The people are the church wherever we go. Whether gathering in our central location or serving in the community, we are about building relationships and loving others like Jesus did,” said Scott Taube in a church press release.

The church move was financed through The Solomon Foundation, a non-profit in Parker, Colo., that helps establish and build Christian churches. Services will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays.

