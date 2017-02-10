Easton Junior/Senior High School Announces Second Quarter Honor Roll

SENIORS
HIGHEST HONORS – Abigail Currier, Breann Clayton, Elise Allen, Hunter Brown, Jacob Flewelling, Sara Gilman
HIGH HONORS – Jenna Perkins, Kathleen Haney, Zachary Hammond
HONORS – Miranda McLean
JUNIORS
HIGHEST HONORS – Connor Bragg, Katelyn White, Paige Flewelling
HIGH HONORS – Cecelia Ferris, Delia Bonner, Isabelle Morin, Summer Guess
HONORS – Delaney Leach, Noah Hanscomb
FRESHMEN
HIGHEST HONORS – Samantha Boulier
HIGH HONORS – Lydia Ferris
HONORS – Ashley Cowley, Cecilia Morin, Kassidi Hanson
GRADE 8
HIGHEST HONORS – Kaitlyn Hurley, Matigan Dow, Mitchell Flewelling, Paul Bonner
HIGH HONORS – Kody Carter, Savannah Guess
HONORS – Austin Carver
GRADE 7
HIGHEST HONORS – Emma Lamoreau, Eva Callioras, Kaden Arnett
HIGH HONORS – Maggee Currie
HONORS – Lacey Rideout
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →