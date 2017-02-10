Easton Junior/Senior High School Announces Second Quarter Honor Roll

SENIORS

HIGHEST HONORS – Abigail Currier, Breann Clayton, Elise Allen, Hunter Brown, Jacob Flewelling, Sara Gilman

HIGH HONORS – Jenna Perkins, Kathleen Haney, Zachary Hammond

HONORS – Miranda McLean

JUNIORS

HIGHEST HONORS – Connor Bragg, Katelyn White, Paige Flewelling

HIGH HONORS – Cecelia Ferris, Delia Bonner, Isabelle Morin, Summer Guess

HONORS – Delaney Leach, Noah Hanscomb

FRESHMEN

HIGHEST HONORS – Samantha Boulier

HIGH HONORS – Lydia Ferris

HONORS – Ashley Cowley, Cecilia Morin, Kassidi Hanson

GRADE 8

HIGHEST HONORS – Kaitlyn Hurley, Matigan Dow, Mitchell Flewelling, Paul Bonner

HIGH HONORS – Kody Carter, Savannah Guess

HONORS – Austin Carver

GRADE 7

HIGHEST HONORS – Emma Lamoreau, Eva Callioras, Kaden Arnett

HIGH HONORS – Maggee Currie

HONORS – Lacey Rideout

