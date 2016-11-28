Easton Jr/Sr High School Announces First Quarter Honor Roll

SENIORS

HIGHEST HONORS – Elise Allen, Hunter Brown, Breann Clayton, Abigail Currier, Jacob Flewelling, Sara Gilman, Kathleen Haney

HIGH HONORS – Miranda McLean, Jenna Perkins

HONORS – Zachary Hammond, Casey Lovely, Suvana Wilson

JUNIORS

HIGHEST HONORS –Connor Bragg, Cecelia Ferris, Paige Flewelling, Summer Guess, Katelyn White

HIGH HONORS – Delia Bonner, Isabelle Morin

HONORS – Delaney Leach, Collin Sotomayor

SOPHOMORES

HIGH HONORS – Emily Thompson

HONORS – Abigail Dionne, Gavin Pangburn

FRESHMEN

HIGHEST HONORS – Samantha Boulier, Ashley Cowley

HIGH HONORS – Lydia Ferris

HONORS – Cecilia Morin

GRADE 8

HIGHEST HONORS – Paul Bonner, Matigan Dow, Mitchell Flewelling, Savannah Guess, Kaitlyn Hurley

HIGH HONORS – Austin Carver

HONORS –Camden Michaud, Nathan Quint

GRADE 7

HIGHEST HONORS – Kaden Arnett, Eva Callioras, Maggee Currie, Emma Lamoreau

HIGH HONORS – Kassidy Brewer, Lacey Rideout

