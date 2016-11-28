Easton Jr/Sr High School Announces First Quarter Honor Roll

SENIORS
HIGHEST HONORS – Elise Allen, Hunter Brown, Breann Clayton, Abigail Currier, Jacob Flewelling, Sara Gilman, Kathleen Haney
HIGH HONORS – Miranda McLean, Jenna Perkins
HONORS – Zachary Hammond, Casey Lovely, Suvana Wilson
JUNIORS
HIGHEST HONORS –Connor Bragg, Cecelia Ferris, Paige Flewelling, Summer Guess, Katelyn White
HIGH HONORS – Delia Bonner, Isabelle Morin
HONORS – Delaney Leach, Collin Sotomayor
SOPHOMORES
HIGH HONORS – Emily Thompson
HONORS – Abigail Dionne, Gavin Pangburn
FRESHMEN
HIGHEST HONORS – Samantha Boulier, Ashley Cowley
HIGH HONORS – Lydia Ferris
HONORS – Cecilia Morin
GRADE 8
HIGHEST HONORS – Paul Bonner, Matigan Dow, Mitchell Flewelling, Savannah Guess, Kaitlyn Hurley
HIGH HONORS – Austin Carver
HONORS –Camden Michaud, Nathan Quint
GRADE 7
HIGHEST HONORS – Kaden Arnett, Eva Callioras, Maggee Currie, Emma Lamoreau
HIGH HONORS – Kassidy Brewer, Lacey Rideout
