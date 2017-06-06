Easton Jr./Sr. High School announces Class of 2017 honor parts

The principal of Easton Junior Senior High School, Cameron Adams, is pleased to announce the honor parts for the graduation ceremonies of the Class of 2017. The graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Valedictorian

Elise Allen is the daughter of Scott and Rebecca Allen. Elise has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, serving as Chapter President for two terms and a term as Northern Region Vice President. Elise has been a member of the Spanish club for two years, serving as President. She has participated in student government, serving one term each as Class President and Vice President. She has been a member of the Varsity Club, serving a term as Vice President. She has been a member of the Key club, and served as their President. She has been involved in One Act Play for four years, participated in the Senior Play and was a speaker at Junior Exhibition. She was a member of the Eastonia yearbook staff for two years. Elise spent four years as a member of the Varsity Basketball and Soccer teams, serving as Captain for two years. She was a member of the Volleyball team for four years. Elise was on the Honor Roll for all four years and was recognized as a Student of the Month. Elise will be attending Maine Maritime Academy, studying International Business and Logistics.

Salutatorian

Breann Clayton is the daughter of Tony Clayton and Jodi Bell. Breann has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years, serving as Treasurer for two terms. Breann has been a member of the Spanish club for two years, serving as Vice President. She has also been a member of the French Club, serving as Vice President. She has participated in student government, serving two terms as Class Vice President. She has been a member of the Varsity Club, serving two terms as Secretary. Breann has been a member of the Key club, serving two terms as Vice President. She participated in the Senior Play and was a speaker at Junior Exhibition. She was a member of the Math Team for two years and placed 4th in the Aroostook Math League. She participated in the Jazz Choir for two years as well. Breann was a member of the Varsity Basketball team for two years and played Junior Varsity basketball as well. She was the manager for the Varsity Boys’ Soccer team for three years. Breann was on the Honor Roll for all four years and was recognized as a Student of the Month. Breann will be attending Husson University, studying Health Sciences and Pre-Pharmacy.

1st Honor Essayist

Jacob Flewelling is the son of Brian and Lynn Flewelling. Jacob has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years, serving as Chapter Vice President for two terms and a term as Northern Region President. He has been a member of the Spanish club for two years. He has participated in student government, serving as Class President for three terms and the Student Council, serving as President for two terms. Jacob has been a member of the Varsity Club, serving a term as Vice President and President. He has been a member of the Key club for four years. He was a member of the Math Team for four years. Jacob participated in the Senior Play and was a speaker at Junior Exhibition. He was a member of the Eastonia yearbook staff for two years. He also participated in the Band for one year. Jacob spent four years as a member of the Varsity Soccer team, serving as Captain for two years. Jacob was selected to the All-Aroostook Soccer team twice, he received the Butch Shaw Award and was honored to be selected to the All-Northern Maine Class D soccer team as a senior. Jacob spent four years as a member of the Varsity Basketball team, serving as Captain for two years. He was also selected to the Bangor Daily News First Team as a junior. He was a member of the 2016 Northern Regional Basketball Championship Team. Jacob was also honored as a 1,000 Point Scorer. He was a member of the Volleyball team. Jacob was on the Honor Roll for all four years and was recognized as a Student of the Month. Jacob will be attending the University of Maine at Presque Isle, studying Business Administration.

2nd Honor Essayist

Hunter Brown is the son of Harvey IV and Julie Brown. Hunter has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years. He has been a member of the Spanish club. He has participated in student government, as a member of the Student Council for four years, serving a term as Vice President. He has been a member of the Varsity club for four years as well. Hunter participated in the Senior Play and was speaker at Junior Exhibition. He was a member of the Eastonia yearbook staff for two years and a member of the Math Team for three years. He participated in Jazz Choir and Band for two years. Hunter was a member of the Varsity Basketball team for four years, serving as a Captain his senior year. He played Junior Varsity basketball as well. Hunter was a member of the Varsity Soccer team and the Volleyball team for four years. Hunter also spent a year in Computer Servicing. Hunter was on the Honor Roll for all four years and was recognized as a Student of the Month. Hunter will be attending Cedarville University, studying Computer Engineering.

