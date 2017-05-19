Eastern Tire Sponsors 30th Anniversary of Georges River Land Trust

Eastern Tire & Auto Service recently presented a check to Georges River Land Trust as sponsors of their 30th Anniversary. Since 1987, the Georges River Land Trust has protected 3,700 acres of natural habitat, woodlands, wetlands, agricultural lands, shorefronts, and scenic properties important to the citizens and 14 towns in the Georges River watershed.

Eastern Tire has supported the programs of the Land Trust for more than 10 years. They currently run “Cars for Conservation”, a vehicle donation program where all proceeds from the sale of donated vehicles support local land protection, nature education, and the 50-mile Georges Highland Path trail system.

“This is one of the best ways I know to support our community,” said Alvin Chase, Jr., owner of Eastern Tire. “The river, wildlife, and farms are key features of our local history, and protecting them also protects our way of life here on the midcoast.” Chase has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2006.

“We are so grateful to Eastern Tire for their long-term and generous support,” said Annette Naegel, Director of Conservation for Georges River Land Trust. “As sponsors of our 30th Anniversary they are reinvesting in the things that make this place so special.”

Sponsorships are also available to support the Gardens in the Watershed Tour, Georges Highland Path trail system, the Wet Paint the Weskeag event in August, and the Langlais Sculpture Park public opening in September. For more information about sponsorships, programs, trails, events, and membership visit GeorgesRiver.org or call (207) 594-5166.

