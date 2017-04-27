Eastern Maine Medical Center Welcomes New Urologist

(Bangor, Maine) –Dealing with urinary or bladder issues, prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, and other men’s health issues can be uncomfortable. Fortunately, there are various options and expert help in our region. Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to welcome urologist Frank Richter, MD, FACS, to EMMC Urologic Surgery of Maine.

Dr. Richter specializes in treating:

• Bladder cancer

• Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)

• Erectile dysfunction

• Kidney and ureteral stones

• Kidney cancer

• Men’s health issues

• Prostate cancer

• Urinary incontinence

A graduate of Otto-von Guericke University of Madgeburg in Germany, Dr. Richter completed his residency at UMD New Jersey Medical School and his fellowship in oncology and minimally invasive urological surgery at Humboldt University in Germany. He is board certified by the American Board of Urology.

In addition to caring for patients at Eastern Maine Medical Center, Dr. Richter will see patients at Inland Surgical Associates twice a week.

For more information call EMMC Urologic Surgery of Maine at 947-0469.

###

