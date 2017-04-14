Eastern Maine Medical Center Welcomes New Neurosurgeon

(Bangor, Maine) –Living with spine problems can be painful and put a burden on everyday activities. Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to welcome Tobias Mattei, MD, who specializes in spine surgery, to EMMC Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists.

Dr. Mattei specializes in neurosurgery including:

• Minimally invasive spine surgery

• Complex spine and deformity surgery

• Oncological spine surgery

• Brain and spinal tumors

• Spinal stenosis/disc herniation

• Scoliosis

• Spinal stimulation

• Kyphoplasty (for treatment of compression fractures)

• Artificial cervical and lumbar discs

A graduate of University of São Paulo in Brazil, Dr. Mattei completed his residency in neurosurgery at the Institute of Neurology of Curitiba, and his fellowship in scoliosis and complex spine surgery at the University of Illinois at Peoria. He also completed an additional fellowship in oncological spine surgery at the Ohio State University.

For more information call EMMC Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists at 973-9949.

###

Please feel free to contact us by using our media e-mail address: emmcmediarequest@emhs.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →