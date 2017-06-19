Eastern Maine Medical Center Welcomes Accomplished Pediatric Surgeon

Pediatric surgeon Whitney McBride, MD has joined the EMMC Medical Group and EMMC Pediatric Surgery of Maine. Dr. McBride comes to Eastern Maine Medical Center from New York, where he practiced pediatric surgery since 2003.

Dr. McBride specializes in all aspects of pediatric surgery, including common surgeries such as hernia repair, appendicitis, and removal of masses, as well as complex procedures not performed anywhere else in the region. Many of the surgeries he performs are minimally invasive. He joins pediatric surgeon Nathalie Kremer, MD in the Pediatric Surgery of Maine practice at the main hospital campus on State Street.

Dr. McBride is a diplomate of the American Board of Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

In January, while practicing in New York, Dr. McBride co-lead a team of approximately 50 medical professions through a highly complex, 22-hour surgery to separate conjoined twins. Under Dr. McBride’s leadership, the team successfully separated the twins’ spinal cord, blood vessels, reproductive organs, and gastrointestinal system. Dr. McBride and his team received national and international attention for their remarkable achievement.

Dr. McBride earned his undergraduate degree in philosophy from Saint Michael’s College in Winooski, VT and his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington. He completed a general surgery residency at the University of Vermont and a pediatric surgery fellowship at Miami Children’s Hospital. He has held several leadership roles, including general surgery residency program director, associate chief of pediatric surgery, and chief and associate chief of pediatric trauma. He has authored 27 publications on topics related to general surgery and children’s surgery.

Dr. McBride has longstanding connections to Maine. His wife is from the southern part of the state, and he has spent lots of time in Maine over the years with his wife and three children.

“I am excited about exploring this part of Maine,” he says. “Our family loves winter and we are looking forward to experiencing the quality of life here. From a clinical perspective, Eastern Maine Medical Center cares for children from a very large geographic region. I can really make a difference by helping children and families stay closer to home for their care. We can take care of most pediatric surgical needs right here in Bangor.”

For more information about Dr. McBride, please call EMMC Pediatric Surgery of Maine at 973-8853.

