Eastern Maine Hoops basketball club team tryouts in Bangor area

HAMPDEN — Eastern Maine Hoops, placement/tryout times and dates for basketball club teams in Bangor area: grades four-nine girls, 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5; grades four-nine boys, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5; high school girls and boys, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22; clinic style placements, $10, Hampden Recreation Center. All players will be placed on a team. If you cannot attend, contact Lenny Holmes at mainehoops@gmail.com for information.

