Eastern Maine Hoops basketball club team tryouts in Bangor area

Posted Jan. 19, 2017, at 1:36 p.m.

HAMPDEN — Eastern Maine Hoops, placement/tryout times and dates for basketball club teams in Bangor area: grades four-nine girls, 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5; grades four-nine boys, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5; high school girls and boys, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22; clinic style placements, $10, Hampden Recreation Center. All players will be placed on a team. If you cannot attend, contact Lenny Holmes at mainehoops@gmail.com for information.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Obama pardons Maine woman for 1996 drug crimeObama pardons Maine woman for 1996 drug crime
  2. Sen. Collins bucks GOP efforts to end Planned Parenthood fundingSen. Collins bucks GOP efforts to end Planned Parenthood funding
  3. Former President George H.W. Bush moved to intensive care, Barbara Bush also hospitalizedFormer President George H.W. Bush moved to intensive care, Barbara Bush also hospitalized
  4. ‘There are no apologies’: LePage stands by comments about Rep. John Lewis‘There are no apologies’: LePage stands by comments about Rep. John Lewis
  5. Bangor has plenty of big buildings to fill, but the demand is all smallBangor has plenty of big buildings to fill, but the demand is all small