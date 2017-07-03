Eastern Maine Fall Baseball League back for a 4th year

Fall baseball is coming to the area, as the Old Town Recreation Center has launched the Eastern Maine Fall Baseball League. The fall league has been designed and developed for children ages 8-11, or Little League age eligible. The league will once again be offering Jr. League play for ages 13-14. This will be played on a 50/70 or Regulation sized field. The fall league will feature teams from surrounding areas, as games will be played on the weekends, and will feature a 10 game regular season, all to be capped off with a end of the season playoff. Adam Mahaney the director of the Eastern Maine Fall League speaks highly of the fall league. “The concept behind the league is to keep the kids playing baseball. Every little league kid dreams of one day representing their town and state at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. The disadvantage we have in Maine is there is such a short period of when baseball can be played, where in other states they are playing baseball year round. The Fall League will help keep kids playing, and keep baseball going for everyone in the area. It can help develop the kids to become more seasoned in Hitting, Pitching and Fielding. My goal with this league is to keep the kids active, and playing one of the greatest games.”

The Eastern Maine Fall League has opened registrations to individuals and teams. Registration for an individual is $60, and for a team the entry fee is $175. For complete league rules and registrations please visit www.oldtownrec.com or you reach Adam Mahaney via email at adam@oldtownrec.com. or Find them on facebook at www.facebook.com/EasternMEFallBaseball

