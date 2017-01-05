Eastern Maine Community College Foundation to host SnoCross competition

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bass Park, Dutton Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: eastcoastsnocross.com

BANGOR — Eastern Maine Community College Foundation will host a two-day high-flying snowmobile competition “Dysart’s International Sno-X starting at 9 a.m.-dusk Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, at Bass Park.

“East Coast SnoCross is thrilled to be back at Bass Park for our season opener. The Maine Snowmobile community is amazing! With the backdrop of Bass Park and the commitment of the City of Bangor to provide snow, we couldn’t think of a better way to start our Season. Bangor’s Bass Park is a premier racing venue and we honor the legacy of the oval ice racing roots there,” said Kurt Gagne, owner of East Coast SnoCross, in a press release. “EMCC, the Dysart Family and Darlings are back again this year and continue to partner with us. Together, they provide the endorsement and high quality planning and staging. Behind the scenes, EMCC manages the volunteers and logistics so that we can focus on what we do well, which is to bring National Quality racing on a regional platform.”

Proceeds from the event help support the students of EMCC. Last year, EMCC Foundation awarded $66,000 in scholarships to deserving students.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in person at the gate or online at www.emcc.edu/snox. Day passes are $12; weekend passes $20; and free for children under 7.

For information about registering your snowmobile to race, visit: www.eastcoastsnocross.com .

The weekend is sponsored in part by Dysart’s, Darling’s Auto, Gateway Title of Maine, Hollywood Casino, The Holiday Inn, Bangor and Bangor Motor Sports

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →