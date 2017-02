BANGOR, Maine — Eastern Maine Baseball Umpires will begin classes for those wanting to umpire baseball at the middle school, junior high and high school levels. Classes will be held at 6 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 9, in the library of Brewer Community School, 92 Pendleton St. Classes will run six weeks. Cost is $70, which includes books and manuals. For information, email emumpire@gmail.com or salsbury04605@gmail.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →