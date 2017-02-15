Eastern Area Agency on Aging able to feed more seniors

Eastern Area Agency on Aging operates the USDA Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) which works to improve the health of low-income elderly persons at least 60 years of age by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA Foods.

The CSFP programs supplies a free monthly 30-pound box of food to low-income seniors. While EAAA has operated this program for several years, the federal government recently increased the allocation so about 3,500 more boxes have been made available to seniors in Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Washington counties.

“It is critical that we get as many seniors as possible enrolled in this program,” said Rob Crone, director of nutrition and auxiliary services at EAAA. “Food insecurity is a significant problem among seniors across the state. These boxes of food will help alleviate some of that, I hope. It is horrible to think that some seniors are going to bed hungry.”

There are eligibility requirements to enroll in the program but seniors who are meet the criteria will begin receiving the monthly allotment. There are several pick-up distribution locations across the four counties. The boxes include a variety of foods, such as nonfat dry and ultra-high-temperature fluid milk, juice, farina, oats, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat, poultry, or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging is looking for entities to partner with, such as lodges, senior housing facilities, housing authorities, warehouses, and churches to distribute the monthly allotments and volunteers to help with transporting boxes, helping consumers sign up for the program, and being site coordinators.

Anyone who has questions, would like to enroll in the program or would like to become a distribution center should contact EAAA 1-800-432-7812.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging serves seniors, adults with disabilities and caregivers in eastern Maine. For more information on EAAA, visit eaaa.org.

###

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →