BROWNVILLE — Easter week at Brownville Community Church, 84 Church St.: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 9; 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 13; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for prayer, Good Friday, April 14; 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16.

