WINTERPORT, Maine — Easter sunrise service, 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16, on Blueberry Hill; free breakfast 7-8 a.m. at Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69; Easter egg hunt for children under age 10, 8-8:30 a.m.; Easter services 8:30 and 10 a.m.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →