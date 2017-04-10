Community

Easter Sunday Services

By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 10, 2017, at 10:14 a.m.

Sunday, April 16, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

The public is warmly invited to Easter Services at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine on Sunday, April 16th. A Sunrise Service will be held on the waterfront lawn of the Wilson Museum (120 Perkins Street) at 6:00 am. Our traditional Easter Service will take place at 9:30 am at the church with guest worship leader, Rev. Bobby Vagt preaching on Luke in a sermon entitled, “Repentance? Gateway to the Kingdom”. Special music will include the Easter Brass Quintet and a chorale presentation of Randall Thompson’s “Alleluia”. Please come join us! All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Ashland man indicted in connection with drug deathAshland man indicted in connection with drug death
  2. Ellsworth man arrested after standoff at woman’s home
  3. County man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crashCounty man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crash
  4. State police investigating break-in at New Limerick store
  5. One treated for gas poisoning in Scarborough gym leak