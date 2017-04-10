Easter Sunday Services

Sunday, April 16, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org
The public is warmly invited to Easter Services at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine on Sunday, April 16th. A Sunrise Service will be held on the waterfront lawn of the Wilson Museum (120 Perkins Street) at 6:00 am. Our traditional Easter Service will take place at 9:30 am at the church with guest worship leader, Rev. Bobby Vagt preaching on Luke in a sermon entitled, “Repentance? Gateway to the Kingdom”. Special music will include the Easter Brass Quintet and a chorale presentation of Randall Thompson’s “Alleluia”. Please come join us! All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org
