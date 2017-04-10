Easter Sunday Services

Sunday, April 16, 2017 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-4381
Sunrise Service with Deacons and Pastor Greg Bridges-Music at Bangor Waterfront 6:30 am; Breakfast from 8 to 9 am in Large Vestry; Worship Service at 10 am with sermon “Resurrection Joy” by Dr. Mark A Doty; Special Easter Music by Kathy Kellison, organist and Chancel Choir, Sunday School at 10:30 am; coffee hour at 11:30 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor.
