Easter Morning Worship Service at Hancock Congregational Church, UCC

By David Wildes
Posted April 03, 2017, at 11:29 a.m.

Sunday, April 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Union Congregational Church of Hancock, UCC, 1368 Route 1, Hancock, Maine

For more information: 207-422-3100; hancockucc.org

Easter Morning Worship Service

Union Congregational Church of Hancock, an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ

Easter Sunday, April 16th at 10 am.

1368 Route 1, Hancock

All are welcome and invited to participate in this service.

422-3100 for further information

