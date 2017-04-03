Easter Morning Worship Service at Hancock Congregational Church, UCC

Sunday, April 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Union Congregational Church of Hancock, UCC, 1368 Route 1, Hancock, Maine
For more information: 207-422-3100; hancockucc.org
Easter Morning Worship Service
Union Congregational Church of Hancock, an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ
Easter Sunday, April 16th at 10 am.
1368 Route 1, Hancock
All are welcome and invited to participate in this service.
422-3100 for further information
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →