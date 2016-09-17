Easter Eggspress at the WW & F Railway Museum

Saturday, April 15, 2017 12 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Wiscasset, Waterville, & Farmington Railway Museum, 97 Cross Road, Alna, ME For more information: 207-882-4193; wwfry.org

Saturday April 15th Easter Eggspress at the WW&F Railway

Story continues below advertisement.

Come join the WW&F Railway Museum as we celebrate Easter with

Steam train rides 12 noon to 3 p.m., and Easter egg hunts at Alna Center!

Ride the train to Alna Center station and find the golden egg!

Locate a golden egg and a large basket of goodies is yours!

Separate egg hunts will be held each trip for children 5 and under and children 6 and older. If the golden egg is not found, the basket will go to the child who finds the most eggs.

Since Easter egg hunts are for the young at heart, our normal child’s fare will apply to all!

Train tickets are only $5.00 per person, and free under age 3.

This event is our first public trains for the 2016 season.

For more info visit wwfry.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →