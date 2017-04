ROCKLAND, Maine — An Easter egg hunt for children age 12 and younger will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 15 Wesley Lane, off Route 17. Children also may find small bags of pet treats donated by Loyal Biscuit to be delivered to Knox County Pope Memorial Animal Shelter. Rain or shine. Free. For information, call or email the church office at 596-5715 or aldersgaterockland@gmail.com.

