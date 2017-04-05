Easter Breakfast at Ellsworth Falls

Sunday, April 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Easter Worship Service at Union Congregational Church UCC of Ellsworth Falls, 2 North St., Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-7972
An Easter Breakfast on April 16 at 6:30 AM will be held at the Union Congregational Church of Ellsworth Falls UCC on North St. Danny Baron and his teenage son Austin are volunteering their time to be the cooks. The breakfast will be held downstairs in the church dining room. Donations will be accepted. It follows a 5:45 Easter Sunrise Service overlooking the Graham Lake and the mountains of Acadia (at 595 Mariaville Rd ,Rte. 180 in Ellsworth.)
At 10 AM at the Union Congregational Church a festive Worship Service will celebrate Easter joy. This will include the church choir directed by Sheldon Bisberg.
If you would like to contribute flowers, make a reservation for the Easter breakfast, or ask any questions, please call Rev. Mary Angela Davis at 667=7972 Happy Easter!
