EAST SANGERVILLE GRANGE COFFEE HOUSE GRAND FINALE SAT. DEC. 3

By Erin Callaway
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 9:56 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: East Sangerville Grange, East Sangerville Rd., Sangerville, Maine

For more information: 207-564-8956; grange.org/eastsangervilleme177

After 24 years, the greatest music series in Central Maine is coming to an end. The final East Sangerville Grange Coffee House performance will feature an all-time audience favorite: “Homemade Jam”, with Doughty Hill, J.T., Curran, Timberdoodle, Halfway Home, and the colorful storytelling of Diane McCarthy Clark. Doors open at 5:30 and the show starts at 7:00. And of course, there will be fabulous desserts and plenty of strong coffee. This one is bound to be a sell out so make sure to get your tickets early by calling 564-8956 or stopping by Bob’s Home and Farm in Dover-Foxcroft. Price is $12 in advance or at the door (if you dare to wait that long!)

