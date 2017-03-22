Saturday, May 13, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: East Grand Adventure Race, 31 Houlton Road, Danforth, Maine
For more information: 207-551-8729; canoethewild.com/east-grand-adventure-race/
20-mile race including a 1 mile compass run, 10 miles of mountain biking, 8 miles of paddling (canoe or kayak). Extra challenges in the field in the past have included a mud pit crawl, two-person cross cut saw competition, tomahawk throwing, log rolling in Baskahegan Stream and climbing wall challenge. Divisions: race in pairs in the high school boys, girls, mixed; Adult men, women, mix; Jr./Sr. The open division can by solo, teams of any size, relay, kayak or canoe. New this year is a family division offering a condensed version of the race (run and paddle only) for those with younger children or those not wanting to do the entire race. Entry fee is $20.00 per person which includes trophies, t-shirt, lunch. High school division winners each receive $100 gift Certificate to Ski Rack Sports of Bangor. All racers are entered into a drawing for a new Vapor Kayak , paddle, and life jacket donated by Old Town Canoe. Proceeds benefit East Grand School’s Outdoor Education program. Registration deadline: Friday May 12th
