Earth Day Hike, April 22 in Belfast

Saturday, April 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Hills to Sea Trail, Oak Hill Road train station, Belfast, Maine
For more information: (207) 338-1147; belfastbaywatershed.org/Outings-and-Programs.php
On Earth Day morning from 9 to 12, enjoy a 4 1/2 mile hike on the Hills to Sea Trail. Meet at 9 am at the Oak Hill Road train station outside of Belfast and bring water, lunch, and rain gear. For more information about this and other free Earth Days Waldo County outings and programs, visit BelfastBayWatershed.org or call 338-1147.
