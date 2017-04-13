Earth Day Festival

Saturday, April 22, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Pickering Square, 100 Broad St, Bangor, Maine
For more information: (207) 989-5850
Celebrate Earth Day with free food, children’s activities, entertainment and presentations about public transportation and other ways to be Earth-friendly!
A project of the Transportation for All campaign, supported by Food AND Medicine, Power In Community Alliances, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 714.
