Earth 101 Wednesdays at Tiller & Rye

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Tiller & Rye Local Grocer, 20 S Main St, Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-701-7725; ermahge.com

This multi-week lecture series explores the principles of complexity sciences applied to living systems from cells to Earth. Complexity is a revolution and renaissance in science and mathematics on par with relativity theory and quantum physics, but far easier to understand — even for those with no science background — and applicable to everything: cells, organisms, health, weather, climate, businesses, corporations, organizations, institutions, ecosystems, permaculture, societies, economics, politics, Earth, the cosmos and everyday life. It is informed by the work of top scientists and mathematicians, including Nobel laureates, and yields profound changes in our understanding of nature, Earth, life and human organizations.

