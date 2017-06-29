Outdoors

Early Winter Hike

By Kelli Shedd
Posted June 29, 2017, at 11:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bald Peak Trail, Pleasant Mt. (1 mile past Shawnee Peak Ski Area), Mountain Road , Bridgton , Maine

For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org

Grab your winter gear and join Loon Echo staff for an icy ascent of the Bald Peak Trail to the Big Bald summit. Along the way, we will explore the always interesting geological feature known as the “Needles Eye”. If conditions allow, we will head for the newly acquired North Peak, through the whimsical Red Pine Woodland. Hikers will follow the Northridge Trail to Sue’s Way Trail, and finish the loop back on Bald Peak Trail. Participants must bring proper gear, water and plenty of snacks. Conditions may require snowshoes or traction devices. Meet at the Bald Peak parking area at 8:45 AM. Approximately 4 hours. Strenuous

